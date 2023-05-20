Home / World News / G7 meet: Climate change, energy security biggest challenges, says PM Modi

Underling that climate change, environmental security and energy security are among the biggest challenges, Prime Minister Modi said that there is a need to increase the scope of discussion

Press Trust of India Hiroshima
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Underling that climate change, environmental security and energy security are among the biggest challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that there is a need to increase the scope of discussion and change behaviour to solve these problems.

"Today, we stand at a critical juncture in history. We have to listen to the call of the earth. We have to change ourselves, and our behaviour accordingly, Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a G7 session here.

Modi said one of the obstacles to facing these challenges is that people look at climate change only from the perspective of energy and added that the scope of discussion should be increased.

He said India has created institutional solutions like Mission LiFE, International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Mission Hydrogen, Biofuel Alliance, Big Cat Alliance for the whole world.

"We are moving fast towards our goal of Net Zero by 2070. Our vast railway network has decided to reach Net Zero by 2030. At present, the installed capacity of renewable energy in India is about 175 GW. By 2030 it will reach 500 GW, he said.

Noting that the earth has been given the status of the mother in Indian civilization, he said, "We consider all our efforts as our responsibility to the earth.

The environmental commitments are not an obstacle but a catalyst in India's development journey, he added.

Modi said that while moving towards climate action, countries have to make Green and Clean Technology supply chains resilient.

"If we do not provide technology transfer and affordable financing to the needy countries, then our discussion will remain only discussion. There will be no change on the ground, he said.

He said that the people of India are environmentally conscious and understand their responsibilities.

"For centuries, this sense of responsibility has been flowing in our veins. India is fully prepared to contribute together with all, he added.

First Published: May 20 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

