G7 Summit 2024 LIVE: Looking forward to engage in productive talks with world leaders, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised he was looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders at the G7 Summit on Friday to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future. PM Modi's comments came as he arrived in Apulia, southern Italy, to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit. "Landed in Italy to take part in the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders. Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future," PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier, PM Modi stated he was "glad" that his first foreign visit in his third consecutive term as Prime Minister was to Italy for the G7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions, his statement reads.

This is the PM Modi's first foreign trip after being sworn in for a third time. PM Modi is expected to meet multiple leaders on the sidelines of the event today. The summit is being conducted from June 13 to 15, 2024, in Fasano, Apulia, Italy, with leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, along with representation from EU nations. India had hosted the G20 Summit in New Delhi last September.