Home / World News / G7 Summit: PM Modi leaves for home after concluding day-long visit to Italy

G7 Summit: PM Modi leaves for home after concluding day-long visit to Italy

Besides India, Italy invited leaders from 11 developing countries in Africa, South America and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the G7 Summit

Modi, Narendra Modi
THURSDAY, JUNE 13, 2024 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Italy to attend the 50th G7 leaders’ summit, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bari (Italy)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 7:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left for home after concluding his day-long visit to Italy during which he attended the G7 summit and held bilaterals with several world leaders including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis.

In an address at an Outreach session of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region, Modi called for ending the monopoly in technology and said it must be made creative to lay the foundation of an inclusive society.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The prime minister spoke extensively on the importance of ending monopoly in technology with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence. Modi said India is among the first few countries to formulate a national strategy on artificial intelligence.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi met US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Macron, British Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Pope Francis and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida among others.

The meeting with Macron was Modi's first official bilateral meeting with an international leader since taking charge for his third term as Prime Minister earlier this month.

Besides India, Italy invited leaders from 11 developing countries in Africa, South America and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the G7 Summit.

Also Read

Cabinet agreement may grant 12-month residency to Indian students in Italy

G7 Summit in Italy: 'PM Modi to play important role', says Indian envoy

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Canada Playing 11: Ayub replaces Iftikhar

PM Modi may visit Italy this week, his first overseas trip in third term

Canada imposes 2-year cap on student visas, reducing new visas by 35%

G7 leaders tackle migration, AI, economic security on final day of summit

Need democratisation of tech for mass usage: PM Modi at G7 Outreach summit

G7 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

People's blessing in elections a 'victory of democracy': PM Modi in Italy

PM Modi holds separate conversations with Prez Biden, Canadian PM Trudeau

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiG7 summitIndia-ItalyItalyDeveloped nations

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story