Gabriel Attal named France's youngest PM, as Macron shakes up govt

Macron's office announced the appointment in a statement. Attal, 34, rose to prominence as the government spokesman and education minister. He is France's first openly gay prime minister

France PM Gabriel Attal | Photo: Reuters
AP Paris

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 5:43 PM IST
Gabriel Attal was named on Tuesday as France's youngest-ever prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right.

Macron's office announced the appointment in a statement. Attal, 34, rose to prominence as the government spokesman and education minister. He is France's first openly gay prime minister.

His predecessor Elisabeth Borne resigned Monday following recent political turmoil over an immigration law that strengthens the government's ability to deport foreigners.

Macron, a 46-year-old centrist whose term ends in 2027, is to name a government in the coming days.

Topics :FranceEmmanuel MacronPoliticsEurope

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

