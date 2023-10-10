Gaza's parliament, civilian ministries are legitimate targets, says Israel

The Israeli military on Tuesday announced that it considers Gaza’s parliament and civilian ministries as legitimate targets in its offensive against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, reported the Associated Press. The Israeli military said it had also regained control of the border with Gaza.

When asked if Israel considered Hamas’ civil government, such as parliament and ministries, legitimate targets, Israeli military spokesperson Richard Hecht said “if there’s a gunman firing rockets from there, it turns into a military target.”

Hecht also said there might not be the same “level of fidelity” in warning targets before strikes because Israel’s air force is stretched thin.

“Approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas (fighters) were found in Israel around the Gaza Strip,” Hecht told reporters.

Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with the fiercest air strikes in its 75-year conflict with the Palestinians, razing whole districts to dust despite a threat from Hamas militants to execute a captive for each home hit.

Israel’s military said early on Tuesday that a deputy Israeli commander was killed in clashes on the northern border with Lebanon. The military identified the deputy commander as Alim Abdallah, but did not specify the exact circumstances of his death.

An Israeli military official said the death toll has now risen above 1,000.

Gaza’s health ministry said Israel’s retaliatory strikes had killed at least 770 people and wounded over 4,000.

Meanwhile, General CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has warned Iran “not to get involved” in Hamas’s attack on Israel. Brown told reporters that a recent US decision to move a carrier strike group and military aircraft closer to Israel was specifically aimed at deterring Iran.

Iran’s allies in Iraq, Yemen threaten US over intervention in Israel

Senior Iraqi and Yemeni leaders aligned with Iran and in charge of heavily armed groups have threatened to target US interests if Washington intervenes to support Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

In Yemen, the leader of the powerful Houthi Movement warned on Tuesday that the group would respond to any U.S. intervention in Gaza with drones, missiles and other military options.

UAE President orders $20 mn urgent aid to Palestinians

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed has ordered $20 million in urgent aid to be sent to the Palestinian people, the state news agency (WAM) said.