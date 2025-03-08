Gene Hackman died a week after wife Betsy Arakawa's death: Authorities

Santa Fe authorities have confirmed that legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s, a week after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, succumbed to a rare rodent-borne illness.

Their deaths, which initially raised eyebrows due to the circumstances of their discovery, have now been ruled as resulting from natural causes, the authorities said in a press conference on Friday (local time).

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were found dead in their Santa Fe home on February 26 when maintenance and security staff raised alarm. Investigators determined that Arakawa had likely passed away on February 11 due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but potentially fatal respiratory disease caused by exposure to rodent droppings. Hackman, who was in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s, is believed to have been unaware of his wife’s death.

Chief Medical Investigator Dr Heather Jarrell explained that Hackman’s deteriorating health, particularly his heart condition, ultimately led to his demise. “He had significant heart disease, and I think that’s what resulted in his death,” Jarrell said. “It’s quite possible he was not aware she was dead.”

Timeline of events

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza provided additional details, revealing that Arakawa was last seen running errands on February 11, visiting a pharmacy, pet store, and grocery shop before returning home. That same day, she stopped responding to emails, though authorities are yet to analyse the couple’s phone records.

Evidence from Hackman’s pacemaker suggests his death likely occurred on February 18 when it recorded an abnormal heart rhythm. His body was found in the home’s entryway, while Arakawa was discovered in a bathroom. Due to Santa Fe’s dry climate and high altitude of nearly 2,200 metres, the couple’s remains had been partially mummified by the time they were found.

First deaths from hantavirus in New Mexico this year

The deaths have unsettled the Santa Fe community, a well-known retreat for artists, writers, and celebrities. This incident marks the first confirmed case of hantavirus in New Mexico this year. The disease, which is primarily found in western regions of the United States, can cause severe respiratory complications and is often contracted from exposure to contaminated areas such as storage sheds or poorly ventilated spaces.

Dr Jarrell noted that the speed at which Arakawa succumbed to the illness remains unclear.

One of three dogs found dead

Investigators also discovered that one of the couple’s three dogs, a kelpie mix named Zinna, had died inside a crate near Arakawa’s body. However, the other two dogs survived. While hantavirus does not affect dogs, a necropsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Zinna’s death.

Sheriff Mendoza stated that the case will remain open until further investigations, including forensic analysis of mobile phone data and the dog’s necropsy, are completed.

Who was Gene Hackman?

Gene Hackman was a retired American actor and novelist, widely regarded as one of Hollywood's greatest performers. Born on January 30, 1930, he had a career spanning over six decades, known for his ability to portray complex, often morally ambiguous characters. He won two Academy Awards: Best Actor for The French Connection (1971) as Detective Popeye Doyle and Best Supporting Actor for Unforgiven (1992) as the ruthless sheriff "Little Bill" Daggett.

His filmography includes iconic roles in Bonnie and Clyde (1967), The Conversation (1974), the Superman series (as Lex Luthor), Mississippi Burning (1988), The Firm (1993), Crimson Tide (1995), and Enemy of the State (1998).

After retiring from acting in 2004, he pursued painting and writing. He authored several historical and adventure novels and choose to live away from Hollywood’s spotlight. He also served on the board of trustees at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe and was involved in local businesses.

Who was Betsy Arakawa?

Betsy Arakawa was a former classical pianist and businesswoman. She studied at the University of Southern California . Born in the United States, she has largely maintained a private life, away from the spotlight. She and Hackman met in the 1980s while she was working at a fitness centre in Los Angeles, and they married in 1991.

The couple led a private life together, devoting their time to artistic and business ventures in New Mexico.