German opposition leader Merz visits Ukraine amid snap election campaign

Germany's conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz, who is in pole position to become the country's next chancellor, arrived in Kyiv on Monday for talks with the Ukrainian leadership about how to fend off Russia's full-scale invasion.

"We want this terrible war to end as quickly as possible and peace to be restored in Europe," Merz said upon arrival in the capital, adding he wanted to assure the Ukrainian leadership of his conservative bloc's support.

Merz has struck a more hawkish tone on Russia than Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying Germany should deliver Ukraine the Taurus long-range cruise missiles it has long wanted if the Kremlin does not stop bombarding the civilian infrastructure.

"Only if Ukraine is strong will Putin be prepared to enter into negotiations at all," said Merz. "If our support for Ukraine weakens, then this war will last longer. If our support for Ukraine is consistent, then this war will end more quickly." The Ukraine war is panning out to be one of the top issues in the campaign ahead of Germany's snap election, scheduled for Feb. 23 after the collapse of Scholz's fractious coalition.

Merz's long-planned visit comes a week after a surprise trip by the chancellor to Ukraine, the first in two years. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)