Home / World News / Germany bans racist group for indoctrination of children with Nazi ideology

Germany bans racist group for indoctrination of children with Nazi ideology

The German government on Wednesday banned a far-right, racist group known for its indoctrination of children as police raided dozens of homes of its members and other buildings early in the morning

AP Berlin
Photo: Unsplash

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 1:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The German government on Wednesday banned a far-right, racist group known for its indoctrination of children as police raided dozens of homes of its members and other buildings early in the morning.

A statement from the German interior ministry said it banned the Artgemeinschaft group, an anti-democratic association with around 150 members. All of its sub-organisations, including the Gefaehrtschaften, Gilden, Freundeskreise, and Familienwerk e.V., were also banned, the ministry said.

We are banning a sectarian, deeply racist and antisemitic association," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

This is another hard blow against right-wing extremism and (those) who continue to spread Nazi ideologies to this day, she said, adding that the organisation had attempted to indoctrinate their children and young people with their anti-democratic ideology.

Under the cover of a pseudo-religious Germanic belief in gods, the Artgemeinschaft spread its Nazi world view, the ministry said.

The group's central goal was the preservation and promotion of one's own kind,' which can be equated with the National Socialist term 'race', according to the statement.

In addition to the ideology of racial doctrine, the symbolism, narratives and activities of the group showed further parallels to the Nazis' ideology.

The group gave its members instructions on how to choose a "proper spouse" within the Northern and Central European human kind in order to pass on the correct genetic makeup according to the association's racist ideology. People of other origins were degraded, the ministry said in its statement.

In early morning raids across 12 states, police searched 26 apartments of 39 group members as well as the organization's club houses.

Last week, the German government banned the neo-Nazi group Hammerskins Germany and raided homes of dozens of its members. The group was an offshoot of an American ring-wing extremist group and played a prominent role in the far-right scene across Europe.

Also Read

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Minister's hate speech about Muslims liable for prosecution

Right to Repair: how to access it, what it covers, and consumer benefits

Register cases even if no complaint is filed: Supreme Court on hate speech

Germany to shut down 4 Russian consulates as Moscow limits German officials

China accuses Taiwan of using economic, trade issues to seek independence

Black Americans express concerns about racist depictions in news media

How did Maui fire spread so quickly? Overgrown gully may be key to probe

Poland's hard-right party pushes new, less friendly course on Ukraine

The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract

Topics :Germanychildrenhate crime

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story