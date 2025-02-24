Who is Friedrich Merz, Germany's conservative leader and next chancellor?

Germany’s conservative leader, Friedrich Merz, is set to become the country’s next chancellor after his party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), won the most votes in the general elections, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Merz’s party and its ally, the Christian Social Union (CSU), secured 28.5 per cent of the votes, defeating Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD). The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) came in second with 20.7 per cent of the votes, according to German broadcaster ARD.

Speaking to his supporters after the victory, Merz said, “Germany will once more be governed reliably,” according to Reuters.

“I am aware of the responsibility, I am also aware of the scale of the task that now lies ahead of us. I approach it with the utmost respect, and I know that it will not be easy. The world out there isn't waiting for us, and it isn't waiting for long-drawn-out coalition talks and negotiations, he told cheering supporters. We must now become capable of acting quickly again,” Merz said.

The elections in Germany were held earlier than planned after Scholz’s coalition government collapsed in November 2024. His three-year term was marked by internal disagreements, and many voters were unhappy with the government.

Who is Friedrich Merz?

Friedrich Merz was born on November 11, 1955, in Brilon, Germany. He comes from a family of legal professionals. He studied law in 1976 and joined the CDU in 1972. He married Charlotte Merz, a fellow lawyer who is now a judge, and they have three children.

In 1989, Merz was elected to the European Parliament. By 1994, he had entered Germany’s federal parliament, the Bundestag, winning a strong majority in his constituency. Over the years, he held important positions in the CDU and became the party’s parliamentary leader in 2000. However, in 2002, he lost the position to Angela Merkel. After the CDU formed a coalition government with the SPD in 2005, Merz was sidelined and decided to leave politics in 2009. He then pursued a successful career in law and finance.

In 2018, Merz attempted a political comeback after Merkel announced her retirement. However, he lost the race to succeed her twice. In 2021, he returned to the Bundestag, but his party was defeated. In 2022, he finally became the national chairman of the CDU. Merz is known for his tough stance on undocumented immigration and his focus on reviving Germany’s economy.

