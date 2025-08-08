Home / World News / Germany halts military exports linked to Gaza amid Israel offensive

Germany halts military exports linked to Gaza amid Israel offensive

Friday's move from Germany, which has been a stalwart supporter of Israel for decades, comes after the Israeli Cabinet announced plans to take over Gaza City

A damaged building after an explosion in a residential compound following Israeli strikes on Tehran, on Friday Photo: Reuters
Germany also called on Israel's government not to take any further steps toward annexing the West Bank. || Photo: Reuters
AP Berlin
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says his country will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in Gaza until further notice.

Friday's move from Germany, which has been a stalwart supporter of Israel for decades, comes after the Israeli Cabinet announced plans to take over Gaza City.

In a statement, Merz emphasised that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas' terror and said that the release of Israeli hostages and purposeful negotiations toward a cease-fire in the 22-month conflict are our top priority. He said Hamas must not have a role in the future of Gaza.

The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli Cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved, he added. Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.

The German government remains deeply concerned about the suffering of civilians in Gaza, he said, adding: With the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility than before for providing for their needs.

He called on Israel to allow comprehensive access for aid deliveries including for UN organisations and other NGOs and said Israel must continue to comprehensively and sustainably address the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Germany also called on Israel's government not to take any further steps toward annexing the West Bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US gold bar tariffs spark market turmoil and price surge in New York

China's AI hiring push targets university grads and overseas talent

Trump's tariffs to India's oil bets: Decoding sanctions on Russia

US Democrat slams Trump over 50% tariff on India, says risks years of work

Scientists challenge flagship study that saw 62% climate hit to GDP

Topics :GermanyIsrael-PalestineGaza border clasharms deal

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story