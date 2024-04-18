Home / World News / Germany nabs 2 for spying for Russia, planning sabotage against Ukraine aid

Germany nabs 2 for spying for Russia, planning sabotage against Ukraine aid

A judge on Wednesday ordered Dieter S. kept in custody pending a possible indictment. Alexander J. was due to make a closed-doors court appearance on Thursday

The suspect declared himself willing to carry out bombing and arson attacks on infrastructure used by the military and industrial sites in Germany | Photo: Pexels
AP Berlin
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two German-Russian men have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of espionage, one of them accused of agreeing to carry out attacks on potential targets including US military facilities in hopes of sabotaging aid for Ukraine, prosecutors said Thursday.

The two, identified only as Dieter S. and Alexander J. in line with German privacy rules, were arrested Wednesday in the Bavarian city of Bayreuth, federal prosecutors said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

They said Dieter S. had been discussing possible acts of sabotage in Germany with a person linked to Russian intelligence since October, and that the main aim was to undermine military support given by Germany to Ukraine. The suspect declared himself willing to carry out bombing and arson attacks on infrastructure used by the military and industrial sites in Germany, prosecutors said in a statement.

He gathered information on potential targets, including US military facilities, they added. Alexander J. allegedly helped him to do so starting in March at the latest, while Dieter S. scouted out some of the sites, took photos and videos of military goods and passed the information to his intelligence contact.

A judge on Wednesday ordered Dieter S. kept in custody pending a possible indictment. Alexander J. was due to make a closed-doors court appearance on Thursday.

Dieter S. also faces separate accusations of belonging to an armed unit of pro-Russian separatist forces in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine between December 2014 and September 2016.

Germany has become the second-biggest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the United States since Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago. The US has a large military presence in Germany.

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Qualifier Highlights: Germany beat India in SF

2 yrs into war, West seeks ways to steer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Russian plane crashes near Ukraine with 65 Kyiv prisoners of war on board

Russian volunteers join Ukrainian ranks to fight against Putin's forces

EAM speaks to Russian counterpart, condoles loss of lives in terror attack

ABB confident about faster revenue growth in 2024 despite China slowdown

Investor climate group eyes assets in private equity, sovereign debt

Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders more likely to believe in climate change

Jury selection in Donald Trump's hush money trial faces pivotal stretch

US envoy vows support for Japanese families abducted, taken to N Korea

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GermanyRussia Ukraine ConflictRussiaUkraine

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story