Germany needs immigration to sustain economy, says Bundesbank chief Nagel

By Mark Schroers

Germany needs immigrants to maintain economic momentum and make up for demographic decline, according to Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel.

“We are an aging society in most of the countries and Germany is one of these countries,” he said in New York on Monday, echoing earlier comments. “We have to have immigration in Europe, because otherwise we are losing a lot of economic power.”

Speaking to students at the New York University Stern School of Business, Nagel stressed that Germany “should have that openness when it comes to immigration.”

“I know this is a very complicated political discussion at the end, but my institution, in my role, I will do everything to put a lot of emphasis on that and say, ‘well we need this qualified immigration to Europe, to Germany and we have to have open economies, open countries, tolerant countries,’” he said.