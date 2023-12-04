Home / World News / Global banks face negative outlook, property stress in 2024: Moody's

Global banks face negative outlook, property stress in 2024: Moody's

Moody's said in its report that it expected money to remain tight next year, lowering economic growth even as central banks are expected to start cutting rates

Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sluggish global growth, a higher risk of borrowers defaulting on loans and pressure on profitability mean that banks face a negative outlook in 2024, credit rating agency Moody's said on Monday.

Prior rate hikes by central banks and rising unemployment in advanced economies will weaken asset quality, Moody's Investors Services said in an outlook report, adding that real estate exposures in the United States and Europe posed a growing risk.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Pockets of stress in property markets in the Asia-Pacific region were also likely to continue, the report said.
 
Global banks have reported mixed performances this year, as their consumer revenues have benefited from higher rates set by central banks to curb inflation, at the same time as investment banking revenues have been dented by a deep dealmaking slump.
 
Moody's said in its report that it expected money to remain tight next year, lowering economic growth even as central banks are expected to start cutting rates. China's growth is also set to slow amid muted spending by consumers and businesses, weak exports and an ongoing property crunch, the report said.
 
Bank profitability is likely to be squeezed by high funding costs, lower loan growth and build-ups of reserves to cover potential defaults, Moody's said. However, capital levels - which underpin the financial soundness of banks - are expected to broadly hold up, the report said.
 
Real estate market strains have come into sharp focus this year as major landlords have encountered problems globally, including in China, Sweden and Germany.
 
European property and retail giant Signa declared insolvency last week, making it the biggest casualty so far of the continent's property slump.
 
Paul Watters, head of corporate research for Europe at rival credit rating agency S&P Global, told reporters separately on Monday that Signa still posed stability risks to the market if the restructuring process led to distressed sales.

"It will be interesting to see how this plays out. We have not seen disorderly sales yet," Watters said. "There is a market there for certain types of assets."

(Reporting by Iain Withers, additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sharon Singleton)

Also Read

Study finds why chronic stress drives craving for high-calorie comfort food

Moody's cuts 10 US banks on back of mounting funding costs, office exposure

FinMin to meet Moody's on June 16, to pitch for sovereign rating upgrade

FinMin to meet Moody's on June 16, pitch for sovereign rating upgrade

Moody's downgrades Azure Power Energy and Azure Power Solar Energy

UK tables visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

Larry Page, Elon Musk on opposite sides in debate over risks of AI

Brookfield's $12.8 billion Origin Energy bid rejected by investors

Israel orders evacuations but Palestinians are running out of places to go

US sets limits on sourcing material from China to receive EV tax credits

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Banks

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story