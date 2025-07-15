Google, Brookfield sign $3 bn hydropower pact for US data operation

The announcement comes amid rising power demands from technology giants, driven by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and the expansion of data centres.

The Hydro Framework Agreement (HFA) enables Google to purchase electricity from hydroelectric assets that will be relicensed, overhauled or upgraded to extend their useful life and maintain power generation. The first contracts signed under this agreement cover Brookfield’s Holtwood and Safe Harbor hydroelectric facilities in Pennsylvania, representing over $3 billion in power and 670 MW of capacity, Brookfield Asset Management said in a statement on Tuesday.

These 20-year power purchase agreements will support Google’s operations within the PJM (mid-Atlantic) electricity market. The agreement allows Brookfield to continue supplying power to existing customers such as Amtrak from the Safe Harbor facility.

“This collaboration with Brookfield is a significant step forward, ensuring a clean energy supply in the PJM region where we operate. Hydropower is a proven, low-cost technology, offering dependable, homegrown, carbon-free electricity that creates jobs and builds a stronger grid for all," Amanda Peterson Corio, Head of Data Center Energy at Google, said.

Meanwhile, Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, added that the partnership demonstrates the critical role that hydropower can play in helping hyperscale customers meet their energy goals.