Home / World News / Google, Brookfield sign $3 bn hydropower pact for US data operation

Google, Brookfield sign $3 bn hydropower pact for US data operation

The announcement comes amid rising power demands from technology giants, driven by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and the expansion of data centres

Google
Google also plans to invest more than $25 billion in data centers across Pennsylvania and neighboring states within the next two years.(Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google has agreed to procure up to 3,000 megawatts (MW) of carbon-free hydroelectric power across the United States (US) through a new agreement with Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Renewable.
 
The announcement comes amid rising power demands from technology giants, driven by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and the expansion of data centres.
 
The Hydro Framework Agreement (HFA) enables Google to purchase electricity from hydroelectric assets that will be relicensed, overhauled or upgraded to extend their useful life and maintain power generation. The first contracts signed under this agreement cover Brookfield’s Holtwood and Safe Harbor hydroelectric facilities in Pennsylvania, representing over $3 billion in power and 670 MW of capacity, Brookfield Asset Management said in a statement on Tuesday. 
 
These 20-year power purchase agreements will support Google’s operations within the PJM (mid-Atlantic) electricity market. The agreement allows Brookfield to continue supplying power to existing customers such as Amtrak from the Safe Harbor facility.
 
“This collaboration with Brookfield is a significant step forward, ensuring a clean energy supply in the PJM region where we operate. Hydropower is a proven, low-cost technology, offering dependable, homegrown, carbon-free electricity that creates jobs and builds a stronger grid for all," Amanda Peterson Corio, Head of Data Center Energy at Google, said.
 
Meanwhile, Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, added that the partnership demonstrates the critical role that hydropower can play in helping hyperscale customers meet their energy goals.
 
“Delivering power at scale and from a range of sources will be required to meet the growing electricity demands from digitalisation and artificial intelligence," Teskey said.
 
Moreover, according to a report by news portal Semafor, Google plans to invest more than $25 billion in data centers across Pennsylvania and neighboring states within the next two years.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Formal process to replace Fed Chair Powell underway: US Treasury Secy

Standard Chartered launches Bitcoin, Ether spot trading for institutions

Drone strike halts US oil firm's work at Sarsang field in Iraqi Kurdistan

Leapfrogging the world: China's rise in EVs, green energy and biotech

'Can you hit Moscow, St Petersburg?' Trump asked Zelenskky in July 4 call

Topics :GoogleData centrePower consumptionhydropowerBrookfield Asset ManagementBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story