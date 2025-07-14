Monday, July 14, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pentagon awards AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, xAI and Anthropic

Pentagon awards AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, xAI and Anthropic

The contracts represent a significant revenue stream for AI companies, which have been looking to expand their reach into the public sector

us pentagon

The Pentagon said it is applying a “commercial-first” approach to speeding up the adoption of AI. | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jackie Davalos
 
Four of the top US artificial intelligence developers won contracts from the Defense Department aimed at accelerating the military’s adoption of the emerging technology.
 
The Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office said Monday that it will grant contracts to Alphabet Inc.’s Google, OpenAI, Elon Musk’s xAI and Anthropic PBC. The exact dollar value was not disclosed, but the agency said each contract will have a ceiling of $200 million. 
 
“Leveraging commercially available solutions into an integrated capabilities approach will accelerate the use of advanced AI as part of our Joint mission essential tasks in our warfighting domain as well as intelligence, business, and enterprise information systems,” said Doug Matty, who heads the CDAO.
 
 
The contracts represent a significant revenue stream for AI companies, which have been looking to expand their reach into the public sector. On Monday, xAI said in a social media post that it was unveiling “Grok for Government,” a suite of products to sell to the US government. 
 
The Pentagon said it is applying a “commercial-first” approach to speeding up the adoption of AI. The agreements would also allow other federal agencies to leverage the AI tools through a partnership with the General Services Administration.

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

Trump reiterates claim that he stopped conflict between India & Pakistan

Donald Trump

European ministers meet to forge strategy after surprise 30% US tariffs

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine in major shift on arms policy

Joe Biden, autopen

Biden defends clemency orders, calls autopen use 'legal and justified'

Akihito abdicates in favour of his son Crown Prince Naruhito on May 1

Japan's 91-yr-old former Emperor Akihito hospitalised for heart treatment

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Pentagon OpenAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon