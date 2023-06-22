Google Doodle celebrates Dragon Boat Festival 2023, details inside

The current era's history begins in the third century BCE. It is observed to remember Qu Yuan, a Chinese poet and politician who was well-known for his contributions to classical poetry for his patriotism.

To commemorate the traditional Chinese holiday known as the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar, Google created a GIF doodle. That's why it's sometimes called the 'Double Fifth Festival'. The day falls in the month of June-July according to the Gregorian calendar, and this year, the holiday is being observed on June 22. The doodle for today depicts a hand-made cardboard and yarn Dragon Boat replica sailing through an ocean of yarn bowls.