Home / World News / Google tests AI to write news articles, in talks with news organisations

Google tests AI to write news articles, in talks with news organisations

The product named Genesis has been demonstrated for executives at New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal

Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google is exploring using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to write news articles and is in talks with news organisations to use the tools to assist journalists, a company spokesperson said late on Wednesday.
 
The spokesperson did not name the publishers, but the New York Times reported that Google has held discussions with the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp and even the New York Times, among others.
 
These AI tools could assist journalists with options for headlines or different writing styles, for instance, in a way that “enhances their work and productivity,” the Google spokesperson said, adding it was in the “earliest stages of exploring ideas”.
 
“Quite simply these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating, and fact-checking their articles,” the spokesperson said.
 
However, some executives who saw Google's pitch described it as unsettling, the NYT said, adding the executives asked not to be identified. The AI tool that was pitched is called Genesis internally at Google, the NYT said, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
A News Corp spokesperson declined to comment on the NYT report or the AI tool, but said, “We have an excellent relationship with Google, and we appreciate (Google CEO) Sundar Pichai's long-term commitment to journalism.” The NYT and Washington Post did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment outside regular working hours.

AI tools could help journalists with options for headlines or different writing styles
 
Tools would absorb information of current events and then create news stories
 
Genesis, however, cannot replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating, and fact-checking

Also Read

Article 370: What is it, why was it abrogated and who's challenging it now?

Article 370 abrogation: Hearing of petitions to begin from August 2

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google employee salaries leaked, software engineers paid Rs 5.90 crore

Azad welcomes SC decision to hear plea challenging abrogation of Art 370

After outlier record high global diesel cracks in 2022, margins plunge

Pakistan is not providing weapons to Ukraine: Foreign Minister Bilawal

After outlier record high global diesel cracks in 2022, margins plunge

Dubai's stock market hits an 8-year high, lifted by a real estate boom

US weekly jobless claims fall unexpectedly, shows labour market strength

Topics :Googleartifical intelligence

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story