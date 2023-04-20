Google to deploy generative artificial intelligence to create novel adverts

Google’s rush to win in AI led to ethical lapses
Google launched Bard anyway. The trusted internet-search giant is providing low-quality information in a race to keep up with the competition, while giving less priority to its ethical commitments, according to 18 current and former workers at the firm and internal documents. The firm had pledged in 2021 to double its team studying the ethics of artificial intelligence. The group working on ethics that Google pledged to fortify is now disempowered and demoralised, sources sand former workers said.
Bloomberg