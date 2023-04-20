Home / World News / Facebook's $725 mn settlement: Users in the US can apply to claim money

Facebook's $725 mn settlement: Users in the US can apply to claim money

A $725 million settlement was approved by a California judge between Meta and Facebook users

New Delhi
Facebook's $725 mn settlement: Users in the US can apply to claim money

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Facebook users in United States who used the social media platform between May 2007 and December 2022, can claim some money from the social media giant.
According to media reports, Facebook's parent company, Meta is paying the users to settle a lawsuit against the world's largest social media platform that it shared the personal information of millions of users with Cambridge Analytica, a company that supported former President Donald Trump's 2016 Presidential campaign.

A $725 million settlement was approved by a California judge between Meta and Facebook users. According to the reports, "The judge’s approval was a precursor to the final approval hearing, which will take place in September. however, users can start submitting the claims that may get them a cash payment."
While it is not clear how much money an individual user will receive, however, it is sure that if users in large numbers come forward to file the claim, the smaller each payment will be.

In order to apply for settlement, US users can fill out a form and submit it online, or they can either take a printout of the form and mail it.
The case came into the limelight following the 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Donald Trump political strategist Steve Bannon, had paid a Facebook app developer for access to the personal information of about 87 million users of Facebook.

The data which was shared was then used to target the US voters during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, following which he became the 45th President of the United States. 
Uproar over the revelations led to Mark Zuckerberg being grilled by lawmakers.

Facebook's growth has stalled as more people connect and entertain themselves on rival services such as TikTok, but the social network still boasts more than 2 billion users worldwide. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics :Facebookfacebook data leakCambridge Analytica rowDonald TrumpUnited StatesSocial media appsMark ZuckerbergBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

Also Read

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

Meta introduces new privacy features for protecting its young users

Facebook parent Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as head and VP for India

Meta's Indian employees go all out on Twitter after lay-off email

Facebook parent Meta slashes workforce by 11,000, Zuckerberg takes blame

BuzzFeed to shut down its News division amid workforce reductions

Sudanese military rules out negotiations with rival paramilitary force

US debt default will threaten global financial system, says BlackRock

UP govt to provide benefits of Atal Scheme to children affected by Covid

US unemployment claims tick up to 245,000, but still low by standards

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story