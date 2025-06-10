Greta Thunberg faces deportation after Israel seizes Gaza aid boat

A group of international activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg , are being deported from Israel after their Gaza-bound humanitarian vessel was intercepted in international waters, Israeli authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The yacht Madleen, carrying 12 passengers and a small consignment of aid, was seized by Israeli forces and towed to the port of Ashdod on Monday. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which organised the voyage, said all activists were detained and moved to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport for deportation.

According to Israel’s foreign ministry, the boat's mission was a “media provocation”. “While Greta and others attempted to stage a media provocation whose sole purpose was to gain publicity – and which included less than a single truckload of aid – more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks,” the ministry said in a post on X.

ALSO READ: Can Israel claim self-defence to justify Gaza war; here's what law says “There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip – they do not involve Instagram selfies,” it added. Aid mission blocked at sea The Madleen had departed from Italy on June 1, carrying rice, baby formula, and other symbolic humanitarian items for Gaza. The vessel also included activists from Brazil, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey. Among those on board were French Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan and Al Jazeera journalist Omar Faiad. The Israeli military dubbed the Madleen a “selfie yacht” and downplayed the significance of its cargo. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the blockade was necessary to prevent weapons from reaching Hamas.

International law dispute and media criticism The Freedom Flotilla Coalition condemned the interception as a violation of international law. “This is an example of Israel threatening the unlawful use of force against civilians and attempting to justify that violence with smears,” the group said. They also likened the incident to the deadly 2010 Mavi Marmara raid, when Israeli commandos stormed a Turkish aid flotilla, resulting in 10 deaths. ALSO READ: Israel vows to prevent aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg from reaching Gaza Israel has stated that any activists who refuse to sign deportation documents will be brought before a judicial authority.

Humanitarian crisis and rising scrutiny The incident comes amid ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has now entered its 20th month. The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. In response, Israel launched a prolonged military offensive in Gaza. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, more than 54,880 people have been killed since the start of the war. While Israel has begun to allow limited aid via the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation—a new channel supported by the US and Israeli governments—critics argue that the effort remains inadequate.