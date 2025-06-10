Pakistan's tax exemptions rise to $21 million, economic survey shows

Tax exemptions to various sectors cost Pakistan more than $21 billion this year, a higher amount than the $17 billion the country is required to repay against its maturing commercial and bilateral external debt, according to the latest economic survey.

Unveiled by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday, the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2024-25 documents various economic developments and indicators in a fiscal year.

According to the document, the cost of tax exemptions surged to a record Rs 5.8 trillion in the current fiscal year (2024-25), a rise of nearly Rs 2 trillion in the first year of the present government from the previous fiscal year's Rs 3.9 trillion.

The Express Tribune newspaper reported that in dollar terms, the cost of tax losses was $21 billion, substantially higher than the $17 billion Pakistan is required to repay this year against its maturing commercial and bilateral external debt owed to China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. ALSO READ: Two neighbours, two futures: India's rise amid Pakistan's mounting woes The survey showed that the jump in tax expenditure figure this year reflects a Rs 1.96 trillion or 51 per cent increase, despite the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government removing several exemptions in its last budget. Despite multiple rounds of withdrawing tax concessions and exemptions, the amount has continued to rise annually, according to the economic survey.

These exemptions, approved over the years, are protected under three distinct tax laws. The survey reported sales tax exemptions worth Rs 4.3 trillion in the outgoing fiscal year, compared to Rs 2.9 trillion in the previous year, a nearly 50 per cent rise. ALSO READ: Pakistan's debt increases to PKR 76,000 billion by end-March 2025 Income tax exemptions totalled Rs 801 billion in the outgoing fiscal year, up 68 per cent from Rs 477 billion last year, according to the Federal Board of Revenue's estimates. This increase came despite the government's decision to shift more tax burdens onto salaried individuals while sparing other sectors like retailers.