Japanese frigate reaches Australia as Tokyo attempts $6.5 bn defence deal

Australian Government is expected to select a preferred design later this year, with construction for 11 new vessels slated to begin the following year

Japan flag, Japan
In a sign of its commitment and heavy investment Japan has pledged to prioritize the RAN's order over its own naval procurement (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP Newcastle (Australia)
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
A state-of-the-art Japanese warship has arrived in Australia as part of a high-stakes campaign to secure a $6.5 billion contract to build the country's next fleet of general-purpose frigates.

The JS Yahagi, a Mogami-class stealth frigate from Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force, is docked in Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory in what appears a symbolic and strategic move aimed at strengthening defense ties with Australia and showcasing Japanese naval technology.

Japan's bid, led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, was short-listed in November for the Royal Australian Navy's SEA 3000 frigate project and is competing against Germany's MEKO A-200 offered by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

Japan would jointly develop and produce the frigates for the Australian navy.

Bolstering defense industry

As part of its military buildup, Japan is pushing to strengthen its largely domestic defense industry by participating in joint development, including a next-generation fighter jet with Britain and Italy, and promoting foreign sales like the Mogami-class ships.

In a sign of its commitment and heavy investment Japan has pledged to prioritize the RAN's order over its own naval procurement.

The project not only serves to further deepen cooperation between Japan and Australia but also to enhance Japan's warship capabilities, Defense Minister General Nakatani has said.

The Japanese Mogami-class design boasts advanced combat systems, anti-submarine and anti-air warfare capabilities, and mine countermeasure operations all operated by a lean crew of around 90, helping to address ongoing recruitment challenges in the Australian Navy.

The vessel's commanding officer, Tamura Masayoshi, said the ship's smaller crew was an aim of the Mogami-class ship.

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force thought we need stealth, and less people, and a little bit smaller ship, Masayoshi told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Closer military ties

The JS Yahagi's visit to Darwin comes amid intensifying strategic cooperation between Canberra and Tokyo, both of which have emphasized the importance of maritime safety and security of sea lanes.

The frigate's arrival is also seen as a gesture of Japan's growing role in regional security and its desire to align more closely with key partners like Australia.

In September 2024, Australia and Japan agreed to increase joint military training exercises to address shared concerns of China's incursions into Japanese airspace and territorial waters.

Two months later, defence ministers from Australia, Japan and the US held tripartite talks in Darwin to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening security ties and planning for joint military operations in northern Australia.

Japanese marine units are also now included in annual training rotations of US Marines in Darwin.

Topics :AustraliaJapandefence deals

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

