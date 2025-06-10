Home / World News / China to expand pain relief options for childbirth amid population decline

With only 30 per cent of Chinese women currently receiving pain relief during labour, China moves to close the gap and make childbirth more supportive for mothers

childbirth
China’s population has declined for a third year in a row as of 2024, and demographers warn the trend could accelerate in the years ahead.(Photo: Freepik)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
China has announced that all tertiary-level hospitals must offer epidural anaesthesia during labour by the end of this year. The directive, issued by the National Health Commission (NHC), is being seen as a step toward creating a more friendly childbearing environment, reported CNN.
 
The mandate targets tertiary hospitals — those with more than 500 beds — and gives them a deadline of end-2025 to implement epidural services. Secondary hospitals with over 100 beds have until 2027 to follow suit.
 
The decision comes at a critical time. China’s population has declined for a third year in a row as of 2024, and demographers warn the trend could accelerate in the years ahead. Despite various incentives, young Chinese couples remain reluctant to marry and start families, citing high childcare costs, job instability, and a sluggish economy.
 
Pain relief — or the lack of it — during childbirth is another piece of that puzzle.
 
Currently, only about thirty per cent of pregnant women in China receive any form of anaesthesia during delivery, as reported by China Daily. That’s significantly lower compared to countries like France, where eighty-two per cent of women choose an epidural, or the United States (US) and Canada, where the number stands at over sixty-seven per cent.
 
Globally, epidurals are widely regarded as a safe and effective method of pain relief. The World Health Organization recommends their use for healthy pregnant women requesting relief during labour. But in many parts of China, epidurals remain either unavailable or unaffordable — with a shortage of trained anaesthesiologists adding to the problem.
 
To bridge the gap, several provinces have now started including childbirth anaesthesia costs under public medical insurance, making it easier for women to opt in. The NHC believes these changes will bring about more than just comfort in delivery rooms.
 
“The move will improve the comfort level and security of medical services,” the NHC said. “It will further enhance people’s sense of happiness and promote a friendly childbearing environment.” 
 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

