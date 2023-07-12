Home / World News / Ground beneath us is heating up, civil infra not designed for it: Study

Ground beneath us is heating up, civil infra not designed for it: Study

Air temperatures in underground structures can be up to 25 degrees higher compared to the undisturbed ground temperature, they said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Subsurface temperatures beneath the Loop were often found to be 10 degrees warmer than those beneath Grant Park.

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ground beneath us is heating up, giving rise to the phenomenon of "underground climate change" and our civil infrastructure was not designed for it, scientists say.

The continuous heat diffusion from buildings and underground transportation, seen in many urban areas around the world, causes the ground to warm at an alarming rate, found to be 0.1 to 2.5 degrees Celsius per decade by researchers.

The heating up of ground leads to its deformation that includes both expansion and contraction, causing building foundations and the surrounding ground to move excessively and sometimes develop cracks, thereby impacting structures' long-term performance and durability.

"The ground is deforming as a result of temperature variations, and no existing civil structure or infrastructure is designed to withstand these variations," said Northwestern University's Alessandro Rotta Loria, an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, and who led the US-based study published in the journal Communications Engineering.

Warmer temperatures caused swelling and expansion of the ground by as much as 12 millimetres (mm) and contraction and sinking (beneath the building's weight) by as much as 8 mm, the researchers found using simulations on sensor-obtained temperature data of Chicago.

They said that while imperceptible to humans, the variation was more than what many building components and foundation systems can handle without compromising their operational requirements.

"If you think about basements, parking garages, tunnels and trains, all of these facilities continuously emit heat.

"In general, cities are warmer than rural areas because construction materials periodically trap heat derived from human activity and solar radiation and then release it into the atmosphere. That process has been studied for decades. Now, we are looking at its subsurface counterpart, which is mostly driven by anthropogenic activity," said Rotta Loria.

His team measured temperatures, above and below ground, by installing sensors across the Chicago Loop, the central business district of the city and the main section of Downtown Chicago, and beneath Grant Park along Lake Michigan, away from buildings and underground transportation systems.

Subsurface temperatures beneath the Loop were often found to be 10 degrees warmer than those beneath Grant Park.

Air temperatures in underground structures can be up to 25 degrees higher compared to the undisturbed ground temperature, they said.

"We used Chicago as a living laboratory, but underground climate change is common to nearly all dense urban areas worldwide," Rotta Loria said. "And all urban areas suffering from underground climate change are prone to have problems with infrastructure."

Future planning strategies should integrate geothermal technologies to harvest waste heat. Installing thermal insulation on buildings to minimise the heat entering the ground could also be done, Rotta Loria said.

Also Read

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

Ozone layer not healing as fast as expected, surface UV radiation rising

Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC

India's G-20 presidency: Opportunity for developing world's climate agenda

PM to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted employees

Countries agree to extend digital services tax freeze through 2024: OECD

UK banks resilient enough to offer struggling households support, BoE says

Guillain-Barre Syndrome emergency in Peru: All you must know about disease

Google Doodle celebrates Indian street food Pani Puri with unique game

Concerns over food security grow as Russia warns to pull out of grain deal

Topics :Climate ChangeGlobal WarminginfrastructureEarth temperature

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story