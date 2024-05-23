Home / World News / Growth across UK biz dips in May, in early blow to Sunak, shows PMI survey

Growth across UK biz dips in May, in early blow to Sunak, shows PMI survey

S&P Global UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for the services and manufacturing sectors fell to 52.8 in May from 54.1 in April

rishi sunak uk recession
File Image of British PM Rishi Sunak (Reuters Photo)
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Growth across British businesses has cooled noticeably this month and by more than any economist polled by Reuters had predicted, a survey showed on Thursday, in an early blow for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's election campaign.
 
The S&P Global UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for the services and manufacturing sectors fell to 52.8 in May from 54.1 in April, undercutting the median poll forecast for a much more modest dip to 54.0. Readings above 50 denote an expansion in activity.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The dominant services sector reported the weakest growth in six months, more than outweighing a recovery in factories which had their best month in almost two years.
 
Overall, the PMI pointed to a weakening of momentum in Britain's economy after a strong start to 2024, when it exited a shallow recession.
 
That will be unwelcome news for Sunak's Conservative Party, languishing in opinion polls behind the opposition Labour Party.
Economic competence is at the heart of the prime minister's pitch to voters.
 
S&P Global said the survey was consistent with economic output growing at a quarterly rate of 0.3 per cent, down from the better-than-expected 0.6 per cent expansion seen in the first quarter.
 
New orders expanded at the weakest pace so far this year.

The composite PMI's index of companies' cost pressures fell to its lowest since October, after spiking in April when there was a nearly 10 per cent rise in Britain's minimum wage.
 
"The PMI data support the view that the Bank of England will start cutting interest rates in August providing the data continue to move in the right direction over the summer," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.
 
Investors, who pushed back bets on an early rate cut after Wednesday's inflation data showed an unexpectedly small drop in April, see a roughly 50 per cent chance of a first rate cut in August, and a quarter-point move is not fully priced in until November.
 
The services PMI fell to 52.9 in May from April's 11-month high of 55.0 - far short of the Reuters poll consensus of 54.7.
 
The manufacturing PMI rose to its highest since July 2022 at 51.3, up from 49.1 in April, helped by rising output and new orders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India's manufacturing PMI rises to four-month high of 56.5 in January

16-yr high: At 59.1 in March, India's manufacturing PMI highest since 2008

Feb manufacturing PMI rises to 56.9 on increased production, new orders

Why is social media up in arms against Rishi Sunak's choice of sneakers?

With elections in sight, PM Rishi Sunak pins hopes on India-UK FTA

Deputy Russian military chief of staff jailed for large-scale bribery

With Ukraine losing ground, allies debate how to squeeze cash for Kyiv

Billionaire Peugeot family faces rare revolt by shareholders after losses

Thai Constitutional Court agrees to hear case that could imperil the PM

PM Sunak, Keir Starmer to hit campaign trail as UK election race begins

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rishi SunakBritain PMBritainEconomy slumpPMI

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story