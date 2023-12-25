Home / World News / Gunfire erupts at Colorado mall on Christmas Eve, 1 killed and 3 injured

Gunfire erupts at Colorado mall on Christmas Eve, 1 killed and 3 injured

One adult male was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two more, each of whom had been shot at least once, were taken to hospitals in serious condition, police said

A female also was taken to a hospital with what were said to be minor injuries | Photo: ANI
AP Colorado Springs (US)

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 10:01 AM IST
A man was fatally shot and three people were hurt as gunfire rang out at a shopping center in Colorado on Christmas Eve, police said Sunday.

A fight broke out between two groups of people in the afternoon at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs and officers received a report of gunshots and responded, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a series of posts on the social media platform X.

One adult male was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two more, each of whom had been shot at least once, were taken to hospitals in serious condition, police said.

A female also was taken to a hospital with what were said to be minor injuries.

Police said they detained multiple people and were working to determine their involvement.

The mall was cleared and closed, police said, and there was no known continuing threat to the community.

Colorado Springs is about 71 miles (114 kilometers) south of Denver.

Topics :United StatesUS ShootingDeath toll

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 10:01 AM IST

