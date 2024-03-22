Home / World News / Ukraine sees power outages after largest missile barrage of the year

Ukraine sees power outages after largest missile barrage of the year

Moscow's goal is to disable Ukraine's power system via the same means as last year, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said in an emailed statement

Russia’s missiles are not facing delays like military aid packages to our state. Shahed drones don’t have indecision like some politicians
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Several Ukrainian regions suffered power outages after the largest Russian missile and drone strike on the country’s energy infrastructure so far this year, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to again urge foreign allies to accelerate military aid. Ukraine’s air defense intercepted less than a half of the 88 missiles, which affected electricity generation and transmission systems across the country early Friday, Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel. Most of an estimated 63 drones were taken down. 

Moscow’s goal is to disable Ukraine’s power system via the same means as last year, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said in an emailed statement. 
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Russia’s missiles are not facing delays like military aid packages to our state. Shahed drones don’t have indecision like some politicians,” Zelenskyy said as he urged Ukraine’s allies not to delay with providing weapons, which will in turn help protect citizens. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has approved the next disbursement to Ukraine within a $15.6-billion loan programme, a move that bolsters the nation’s finances as aid from the US, its key ally, remains stalled. The lender’s executive board met on Thursday to give final assent to providing about $880 million in the latest installment to Kyiv. 

This is the first of four tranches for a total amount of more than $5.3 billion scheduled to be released this year.The IMF continues to lend to Ukraine under a four-year loan package sealed a year ago. 
 
At least two people were killed and eight wounded in the western city of Khmelnytskyi after the attacks, the Interior Ministry said. Six people were injured and three are missing in Zaporizhzhia, where missiles struck residential buildings. 
 
One of the remaining power lines that link the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to the Ukrainian power grid automatically switched off because of disruptions in transmission, the nuclear operator Energoatom said on Telegram.
 
The Dnipro hydro power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine’s largest, was also targeted, causing a fire, said operator Ukrhydroenergo, adding that there was no risk to the dam.
 
Thermal power plants run by the energy producer DTEK were seriously damaged, the company said in a statement. Ukrainian Railway reported that several areas of its network lost power and trains were being sent on roundabout routes.
 
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram there was no need for emergency power cuts from the strikes.  

Also Read

Russia launches heavy missile attack on Ukraine; 1 dead, 30 injured

Russian volunteers join Ukrainian ranks to fight against Putin's forces

No evidence for Russia's claim that POWs died in plane crash: Ukraine

Russia, West clash over Ukraine at UNSC meeting ahead of war anniversary

Ukraine hosts defence industry forum to ramp up weapons production for war

Russia and China veto US's immediate Gaza ceasefire resolution at UNSC

Investors greenlight Donald Trump's $6 billion social media merger deal

Pakistan needs another IMF bailout, says PM Sharif amid economic woes

Ex-PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi advises Indian students in US to be 'watchful'

UN to vote US resolution declaring immediate cease-fire in Gaza imperative

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UkraineRussia Ukraine ConflictPower output

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story