Guterres calls for respect of due process, refrain from violence in Pak

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took note of the ongoing protests in Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, urging authorities to respect due process

Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday took note" of the ongoing protests in Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, urging authorities to respect due process and calling for all parties to refrain from violence.

Guterres urged authorities in Pakistan to respect due process and the rule of law in proceedings brought against the country's former prime minister, a statement issued by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said here on Wednesday.

The statement said that Guterres takes note of the ongoing protests that have erupted following Khan's arrest on Tuesday in Islamabad.

Guterres calls for all parties to refrain from violence. He stresses the need to respect the right to peaceful assembly.

Violent clashes between Imran Khan's supporters and security forces have left at least seven people dead and nearly 300 injured across Pakistan as the army was deployed in the country's capital Islamabad, as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on Wednesday to maintain law and order.

Khan was taken into custody by the paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the premises of the Islamabad High Court where he came to attend a corruption case hearing.

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

