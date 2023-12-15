Home / World News / H&M reports 4% drop in Sep-Nov sales, slightly more than expected

H&M reports 4% drop in Sep-Nov sales, slightly more than expected

H&M has been losing ground to Zara owner Inditex, which on Wednesday reported a 15% rise in local-currency sales for the nine months through October, and a 14% rise for the following six weeks

Representative image
Reuters STOCKHOLM

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Swedish fashion retailer H&M on Friday reported a 4% drop in September-November sales measured in local currencies, larger than the 3% fall forecast by analysts as the company aims to prioritise profitability.
 
The decline is the biggest since the third quarter of 2022.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The world's second-biggest listed fashion retailer after Inditex, H&M has been prioritising its profit margin over sales, as it aims for an operating margin of 10% for 2024. For the first nine months of this year, its operating margin came in at 5.9%.
 
H&M has been losing ground to Zara owner Inditex, which on Wednesday reported a 15% rise in local-currency sales for the nine months through October, and a 14% rise for the following six weeks.
 
H&M shares have outperformed Inditex this year, though, up around 56% as investors bet on the company's ability to bounce back after inflation dented its profitability.
 
H&M was slower to raise its prices than Zara, as its customer base is, on average, more price-sensitive.
 
In Swedish crowns, its net sales were roughly unchanged at 62.6 billion crowns ($6.10 billion) against a mean forecast of 63.2 billion.

Also Read

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Auto retail sales up 10% in July; three-wheelers at record pace: Fada

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

Gunmen kill 11 people, injure others in attack on Iranian police station

Blizzards sweep across Russia bringing more than 20 cm of snow fall

Disgraced ex-IMF chief Rodrigo Rato goes on trial for tax evasion

Police headquarter comes under attack in Pakistan; 2 policemen killed

Indian-American Vanita Gupta to step down as US Associate Attorney General

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :H&MRetail sectorsales

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story