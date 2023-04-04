Half a million white-collar job cuts since Oct 2022: Is this just a start?

By Lionel Laurent

In April 2020, with around half the world locked down, video-streaming website Vimeo Inc. was dealing with “unprecedented” demand, funneling investment in customer support and technical infrastructure, and hosting virtual lunches for new hires. Three years on, revenue is in decline, its shares have slumped 93% since going public and it’s slashing jobs. It’s not alone.

There have been more than 500,000 job cuts announced around the world since October, as tracked by Bloomberg, dominated by white-collar firms like Vimeo. What began with a wave of layoffs among high-profile Big Tech companies is spreading. Consultants at McKinsey and KPMG are downsizing themselves; companies like FedEx Corp. and Boeing Co. are cutting middle management and “bureaucracy”; weak banks like Credit Suisse Group AG are being buried.

Such is life in a normal economy, one might say. With everything snapping back to pre-pandemic reality, from hours spent watching online videos to corporate takeover activity to interest rates, it’s hardly a shock to see companies scrambling to restructure. "During the pandemic, everyone’s using video and what happens is you start to get a little bit of ‘shiny object syndrome," Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud recently told Forbes, saying the company now wanted to focus on enterprise customers.

Unlike the productivity boom seen in the 1990s — the age of pagers, text-messaging and dial-up modems — the Age of Zoom, so far, has had a pretty incremental effect. “We don’t really see any major productivity gains,” says Nomura International Plc economist George Moran.

Yet what Zoom has sowed, ChatGPT could reap. After bringing more jobs online without a corresponding jump in skills or investment in productive innovation, there’s a risk that white-collar work is now more vulnerable to disruption than it was before. Without slipping into dystopian visions of AI run amok, a world where more cognitive tasks can be automated is a big deal for the office (remote or otherwise). Ask ChatGPT for advice on fixing a burst water pipe, however, and the reply includes: “It’s best to contact a licensed plumber who can help you with the repair.”

No wonder CEOs are excited about AI. Vimeo’s CEO recently told analysts that AI can automatically do cognitive and creative tasks like make videos for customers, and added that generative AI is an area the company is looking at. “Every month there are hundreds more job postings mentioning generative AI,” ZipRecruiter Inc’s chief economist recently told the Wall Street Journal. Whether the tech itself is worth the hype, this looks like another shiny object that will have white-collar workers quaking on their sofas.