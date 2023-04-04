Donald Trump to appear in New York court today: What happens next?

Former US president Donald Trump arrived in New York on Monday to face arraignment in a Manhattan court on charges related to paying hush money to an adult film star during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump, 76, flew to the city in his Boeing 757 aircraft from his Mar-a-Lago home on Monday and arrived at the La Guardia airport around 3 pm EST (12.30 am IST).

His motorcade then made its way to the Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, where he will stay for the night. Streets around the high-end Trump Tower have been cordoned off, with heavy police presence in and around the area.

Trump, the first former US president to face a criminal charge, will appear before Judge Juan Merchan at 11.45 pm IST on Tuesday.

American media quoted Trump's attorneys as saying that the former US president will plead not guilty. After his court appearance, Trump will immediately fly back to Florida, where he will deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in the evening.

Trump has denied all wrongdoings in connection with the payments made to Stormy Daniels, 44, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

What is the case against Donald Trump?

Shortly before Trump ran for the post of US president in 2016, he allegedly paid hush money to adult film-maker and actor Stormy Daniels, whose actual name is Stephanie Clifford. Daniels, who allegedly once had an affair with Trump, had a sexual encounter with him in 2006.

She later publicly acknowledged the encounter with Trump and said that his then-attorney Michael Cohen made a payment of $130,000 to buy Daniels' silence over it. This is the case under which he has been indicted.

Cohen is now an outspoken foe of Trump and has already testified before the grand jury about making the payment to Daniels in October 2016. He said that Trump reimbursed the money via monthly checks of $35,000 from his personal account.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to finance charges related to the payment

What happens next?

During the day, the US Secret Service will accompany Trump to the district attorney's office. The investigators will then book him, and his fingerprints will be taken. Usually, a mugshot is also taken, but it is unlikely in the case of Trump, given that he is already widely popular.

Trump will then be taken to the courtroom, where he will face the charges.

Trump's arraignment will not be broadcast live. Earlier on Monday, a New York judge Juan Merchan rejected the request of media outlets to televise the trial. Merchan will preside over the trial.

Will it impact Trump's 2024 election bid?

Trump is currently the front-runner among all declared and potential contenders for the 2024 Republican White House nomination.

The main question is whether, if Trump is convicted, will it bar him from running for the post or, if elected, running the country.

There is nothing in the US law that prevents a candidate who is found guilty of a crime from campaigning for and serving as president, even from prison.

According to Article 2 of the US Constitution, a person must be of or above 35, a US resident for 14 years and a natural-born citizen to run for the top post.

It does not require the president to be free from indictment, conviction or prison. A person under indictment or in prison can run the office.

Moreover, it is uncertain if Trump will be convicted, if he is, before the 2024 elections in November.

Trump is using the trial to bolster the 2024 campaign

Trump and his aides are using the indictment to rile up his supporters and bolster his 2024 re-election campaign.

"It's hard to believe that I will be ARRESTED tomorrow as a result of the most disgraceful witch hunt in our nation's history, a Trump Campaign mail titled Tomorrow, I will be arrested," a Trump Campaign mail titled "Tomorrow, I will be arrested," said.

Trump's team claimed that he has raised over $4 million in the 24 hours following Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's "unprecedented political persecution of the President, and blatant interference in the 2024 election against the leading Republican presidential candidate".

Another Trump Campaign email said that November 5, 2024, will no longer just be an Election Day. It will be our Vindication Day. "When we win, it will be a vindication for our movement but also a vindication for America", it said.

(With agency inputs)