Home / World News / Hamas denies disarmament claim, calls US envoy's Gaza visit a 'staged show'

Hamas denies disarmament claim, calls US envoy's Gaza visit a 'staged show'

Hamas issued a statement in response to remarks allegedly made by Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, during a meeting with families of Israeli captives held in Gaza

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine
The group pointed to worsening humanitarian conditions, highlighting a United Nations report stating that more than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed. (Photo: Bloomberg)
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hamas has dismissed reports that it expressed willingness to disarm during Gaza ceasefire negotiations with Israel, affirming its "national and legal" right to resistance against Israeli occupation, Al Jazeera reported.

The Palestinian group issued a statement on Saturday in response to comments allegedly made by United States President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, during a meeting with relatives of Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Citing a recording of the conversation, Israeli outlet Haaretz reported that the US envoy told the families Hamas was "prepared to be demilitarised." However, Hamas firmly denied the claim. 

ALSO READ: Hamas deputy commander Salah al-Din Za'ara eliminated in Gaza strike

In its statement, Hamas said, "The resistance and its weapons are a national and legal right as long as the [Israeli] occupation persists." It added that this right "cannot be relinquished until our full national rights are restored, foremost among them the establishment of a fully sovereign, independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital," according to Al Jazeera.

Witkoff had met the families in Tel Aviv on Saturday, a day after visiting a US and Israeli-backed aid distribution site in Gaza run by the controversial GHF group. Hamas previously criticised the envoy's visit as a "staged show" intended to mislead the public about conditions in the enclave, Al Jazeera reported.

The group pointed to worsening humanitarian conditions, highlighting a United Nations report stating that more than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed while attempting to access food at GHF-run sites since the organisation began operating in Gaza in May.

Despite growing international criticism of the group's operations, the Trump administration has stood firmly behind GHF. In June, Washington announced $30 million in funding support for the organisation, Al Jazeera reported.

Witkoff's remarks on disarmament come amid intensifying global efforts to push for recognition of a Palestinian state, as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues. At a two-day United Nations conference in New York this week, the United Kingdom said it may follow France in recognising a Palestinian state in September if Israel does not implement a ceasefire. 

Echoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer's earlier stance, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the UK would proceed with recognition under specific conditions. The UN meeting also saw 17 countries, along with the European Union and the Arab League, endorse a seven-page document supporting a two-state solution.

The text called on Hamas to "end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State," Al Jazeera reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake jolts New York area, centred near New Jersey

Midnight quake of 4.8 strikes Pakistan, follows earlier 5.4 tremor

Canadian wildfire smoke chokes Midwest, sparks air quality concerns

Air India crash: British families await update on DNA-matched remains

Taliban has suppressed Afghan women's rights, says US SIGAR report

Topics :HamasGazaIsrael-PalestineUnited States

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story