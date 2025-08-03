Home / World News / Magnitude 3.0 earthquake jolts New York area, centred near New Jersey

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake jolts New York area, centred near New Jersey

It hit in the New Jersey suburb of Hasbrouck Heights, less than 8 miles (13 kilometers) west of Central Park, at a depth of about 6.2 miles

Earthquake
A small earthquake rattled the New York metropolitan area. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
AP Hasbrouck Heights (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 8:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A small earthquake rattled the New York metropolitan area Saturday night.

The US Geological Survey said the tremor had a magnitude of 3.0.

It hit in the New Jersey suburb of Hasbrouck Heights, less than 8 miles (13 kilometers) west of Central Park, at a depth of about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).

One resident of New York's Brooklyn borough described it as a very brief tremor, just a slight swaying for a moment.

Nevertheless, social media quickly lit up with people who felt it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canadian wildfire smoke chokes Midwest, sparks air quality concerns

Hamas deputy commander Salah al-Din Za'ara eliminated in Gaza strike

Air India crash: British families await update on DNA-matched remains

Taliban has suppressed Afghan women's rights, says US SIGAR report

Pakistan renews deportation drive, forces thousands of Afghans to border

Topics :EarthquakeNew YorkEarthquake Warning

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story