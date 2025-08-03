Magnitude 3.0 earthquake jolts New York area, centred near New Jersey

A small earthquake rattled the New York metropolitan area Saturday night.

The US Geological Survey said the tremor had a magnitude of 3.0.

It hit in the New Jersey suburb of Hasbrouck Heights, less than 8 miles (13 kilometers) west of Central Park, at a depth of about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).

One resident of New York's Brooklyn borough described it as a very brief tremor, just a slight swaying for a moment.

Nevertheless, social media quickly lit up with people who felt it.