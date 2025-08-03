Home / World News / Hamas deputy commander Salah al-Din Za'ara eliminated in Gaza strike

Hamas deputy commander Salah al-Din Za'ara eliminated in Gaza strike

Za'ara previously served as the commander of the battalion's combat support company and was responsible for directing and promoting numerous terror operations

War, Israel-Gaza war
The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) revealed that last week it eliminated the terrorist Salah al-Din Za'ara, who served as the deputy commander of the Al-Furqan Battalion. Photo: Bloomberg
ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 6:25 AM IST
The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) revealed that last week it eliminated the terrorist Salah al-Din Za'ara, who served as the deputy commander of the Al-Furqan Battalion in the Hamas terror organization. Za'ara was killed on July 24, 2025.

Za'ara previously served as the commander of the battalion's combat support company and was responsible for directing and promoting numerous terror operations against Israeli civilians and IDF forces in the Gaza Strip.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :HamasIsrael-PalestineisraelGaza

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 6:25 AM IST

