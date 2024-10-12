Harris in good health, possesses resiliency for prez fight, says her doctor

Vice President Kamala Harris is in excellent health and possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to serve as president, her doctor said in a letter released Saturday that summarizes her medical history and status.

Dr Joshua Simmons, a US Army colonel and physician to the vice president, wrote that Harris, 59, maintains a healthy, active lifestyle and that her most recent physical last April was unremarkable.

She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief, he wrote in a two-page letter.