Over 100 persons killed in name of honour in Sindh from Jan to Jun in Pak

As many as 101 men and women were killed in the name of honour in Sindh from January - June 2024, according to figures released by the Sindh Suhai Organisation, a social and women rights body, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported. The Sindh Suhai Organisation voiced concern regarding rising incidents of violence against women, including murder and sexual harassment, in the province. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the data released by the women rights body on Friday,, the majority of honour killings took place in the Jacobabad district of Sindh, where 22 women and 12 men were killed for honour, The Express Tribune reported.

Additionally, Kashmore reported 17 women and 6 men murdered, Sukkur had 23, Khairpur saw 20, Ghotki recorded 19, Larkana experienced 12, and 76 were killed in various other districts across the province.

Numerous incidents remain unreported, and in instances where the state does register complaints, families of women killed for alleged dishonour often do not pursue legal action. Even when they do, they frequently reach a compromise later on, the report said.

Consequently, only a small number of offenders are held accountable for honour killings, and the incidents continue to increase. Despite court rulings, jirgas (tribal councils) still convene to take decisions on the matter.

Currently, women accused of dishonour are often buried without any action taken, as families call these incidents suicides.

Recently, a man buried his wife alive after subjecting her to violence, claiming that she had fled their home in the Saleh Pat area. A concerning pattern has emerged in which two women were killed simultaneously.

For instance, the murders of Shameem and Lal in Mehrabpur are linked to poverty, lack of education, a culture of banditry, tribal systems, and property disputes, according to The Express Tribune report.

The Suhai organization noted that women are being sidelined in appointments across various government departments. Calling for appointment of women Station House Officers (SHOs) in police, it said, "We demand that more women SHOs be appointed in police stations to facilitate women in expressing their issues.