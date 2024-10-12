US forces launch series of targeted airstrikes on ISIS camps in Syria

The US Central Command Forces launched a series of airstrikes against several identified ISIS camps in Syria during the early hours of October 11. Sharing a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, "US Central Command forces conducted a series of airstrikes against multiple known ISIS camps in Syria in the early morning of October 11." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp It added that the targeted strikes will significantly reduce ISIS's capability to plan, organise, and conduct attacks against the United States. "The strikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against the United States, its allies and partners, and civilians throughout the region and beyond," the post added.

The CENTCOM further said, "Our battle damage assessments are underway and do not indicate civilian casualties. We will provide updates as information is confirmed."

On September 29, the US conducted precision strikes in Syria, killing 37 terrorist operatives, including high-ranking leaders from ISIS.

In a statement, the US Central Command said, "CENTCOM Forces conducted two targeted strikes in Syria, killing 37 terrorist operatives, including multiple senior leaders of the terrorist organisations of ISIS and Hurras al-Din, an Al Qaeda affiliate."

The statement further said, "The airstrikes are part of CENTCOM's ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organise, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the US, our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond."

Earlier on September 24, CENTCOM had conducted a targeted strike in northwest Syria that led to the death of nine terrorist operatives, including Marwan Bassam 'Abd-al-Ra'uf, a senior Hurras al-Din leader responsible for overseeing military operations from Syria."

Hurras al-Din is an Al Qaeda-affiliated organisation based in Syria with global aspirations to conduct attacks against US and Western interests. The successful strike against Marwan Bassam 'Abd-al-Ra'uf comes a month after a successful strike that killed another Hurras al-Din senior leader, Abu-'Abd al-Rahman al Makki," the CENTCOM had said.