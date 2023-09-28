Home / World News / Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in Harry Potter films, dies at 82

Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in Harry Potter films, dies at 82

The Irish actor passed away peacefully with his family by his side after suffering from pneumonia

BS Web Team New Delhi
Michael Gambon as Prof Dumbledore in Harry Potter (Photo: Twitter/@harrypotter)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Irish actor Michael Gambon, who played the popular character of Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter series, passed away at 82.

The announcement came from his publicist, who stated that he had died from "a bout of pneumonia."

The veteran actor had worked in theatre, TV, film, and radio for over five decades.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1999 for his services to the drama, earning him the title of Sir Michael Gambon.

Aside from his starring role in Harry Potter, based on the JK Rowling novels, Gambon is also well known for his roles in The Singing Detective (1986), Wives and Daughters (1999), Longitude (2000), and Perfect Strangers (2001). All of which won him BAFTA awards. In 2017, he also received the Irish Film & Television Academy Lifetime Achievement Award and was listed as at number 27 on The Irish Times' list of Ireland's greatest film actors.

His family released the statement, "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside."

He is survived by his wife Lady Anne Gambon, and son Fergus.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

