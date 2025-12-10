Home / World News / Have clear idea of next Fed chair, will review contenders, says Trump

Have clear idea of next Fed chair, will review contenders, says Trump

Trump has said he will soon announce his choice for Fed chair, but that he might wait until early 2026 to publicly reveal the name

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump said he will be looking at a couple candidates to chair the Federal Reserve | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 7:28 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Hadriana Lowenkron and Jennifer A. Dlouhy
 
President Donald Trump said he will be looking at a couple candidates to chair the Federal Reserve, after the Financial Times reported that he would begin interviews with contenders this week.
 
“We’re going to be looking at a couple different people, but I have a pretty good idea of who I want,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Tuesday.
 
White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett remains the frontrunner in the race to succeed Jerome Powell atop the Fed, the FT said on Tuesday, citing unnamed administration officials. But Hassett’s selection is not guaranteed, according to the newspaper.
 
Trump has said he will soon announce his choice for Fed chair, but that he might wait until early 2026 to publicly reveal the name.
 
The president and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are scheduled to meet Wednesday with former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, the FT reported. Trump and Bessent are also expected to hold at least one interview next week, the newspaper said. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles may also attend the meetings, according to the report.
 
“Personnel decisions to be made by President Trump will be announced directly by President Trump himself. Any discussion until then is pointless speculation,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement.
 
Other finalists for the job have included current Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, and BlackRock’s Rick Rieder. The FT reported that Bessent presented four of the five names to Trump.
 
The FT reported that administration officials have discussed Hassett serving a shorter-than-usual term. Most Fed posts last for 14 years, including one slot that will open up at the end of January. Hassett has proposed that instead of filling that seat, he could instead replace Powell on the Board of Governors for the remainder of that term, which ends in 2028, according to the newspaper.
 
Powell’s time as chair is set to end in May 2026, but he can stay on the Board of Governors for two more years. Powell has not said whether he plans to stay on the board or resign early.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paramount, Netflix brace for prolonged fight to buy Warner Bros Discovery

OpenAI hires Slack CEO Dresser as 1st revenue chief to drive profitability

Zelenskyy refuses to cede land to Russia as he rallies European support

Between Pakistan and Afghanistan, trade war with no end in sight

Japan speeds up building 'missile archipelago' near Taiwan to counter China

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationUS Federal ReserveUS Fed

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story