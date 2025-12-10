Have clear idea of next Fed chair, will review contenders, says Trump

By Hadriana Lowenkron and Jennifer A. Dlouhy

President Donald Trump said he will be looking at a couple candidates to chair the Federal Reserve, after the Financial Times reported that he would begin interviews with contenders this week.

“We’re going to be looking at a couple different people, but I have a pretty good idea of who I want,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Tuesday.

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett remains the frontrunner in the race to succeed Jerome Powell atop the Fed, the FT said on Tuesday, citing unnamed administration officials. But Hassett’s selection is not guaranteed, according to the newspaper.

Trump has said he will soon announce his choice for Fed chair, but that he might wait until early 2026 to publicly reveal the name. The president and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are scheduled to meet Wednesday with former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, the FT reported. Trump and Bessent are also expected to hold at least one interview next week, the newspaper said. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles may also attend the meetings, according to the report. “Personnel decisions to be made by President Trump will be announced directly by President Trump himself. Any discussion until then is pointless speculation,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement.