'Haven't slept in three nights,' Indian students in Iran seek evacuation

"I woke up at 2:30 am on Friday to loud explosions and rushed to the basement. We haven't slept since," says Imtisal Mohidin, one of hundreds of Indian medical students stranded in Iran as Israeli strikes intensify across the country.

With blasts reported just a few kilometres from student hostels and apartments, fear is mounting -- and so is the plea to the Government of India: evacuate us before it's too late.

Imtisal, a 22-year-old third-year MBBS student at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, says over 350 Indian students are currently enrolled in his university alone.

"We are stuck inside our apartment basement. We hear blasts every night. One of the explosions was just 5 km away. We haven't slept in three days," he told ANI over the phone. Originally from Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, he adds that the university has suspended classes and students are avoiding movement due to the bombardment.

Shahid Beheshti University attracts Indian nationals for its affordable and reputable MBBS programme. Notably, three Iranian nuclear scientists, who were killed in Israel's attack in Iran, were professors at Shahid Beheshti University. While the university administration has remained in touch with students, those ANI spoke to said they are now mostly relying on Indian Embassy advisories and coordination for safety instructions and next steps. "We request the Government of India to evacuate us before the situation worsens. The Embassy has shared helplines and is in touch, but we are frightened and need to go home," said Mohidin. ALSO READ: UK walks tightrope on Israel amid Iran conflict and Gaza pressure The Indian Embassy in Tehran, in a fresh public advisory, asked all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin to stay indoors and keep monitoring official channels. "We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram link is ONLY for those Indian nationals who are currently in Iran," it said in a post on X.The embassy has also issued emergency helplines for Indian nationals.

Faizan Nabi, a first-year MBBS student at Kerman University of Medical Sciences, said that though Kerman is comparatively safer than Tehran, the panic is spreading fast. "We heard gunshots in our city today. My friends in Tehran are terrified. We were advised to store drinking water for 3-4 days. That's how bad it is," he said. A resident of Srinagar, Faizan added, "I've been getting 10 calls a day from my parents. The internet is so slow that I can't even send a WhatsApp message quickly. We came here to become doctors. Now we're just trying to stay alive." Midhat, a fourth-year MBBS student at Iran University of Medical Science, said the first night of strikes was the most horrifying. "The blasts were not far -- just a few kilometres away. Everyone was panicking. My family keeps checking on me. We're constantly monitoring the news," said the student from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.