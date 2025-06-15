Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Embassy in Tehran issues advisory, contact details for nationals

Indian Embassy in Tehran issues advisory, contact details for nationals

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued emergency helpline numbers for nationals living in Iran amid the country's increasing hostilities with Israel

Iran-Israel war

Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued emergency helpline numbers for nationals living in Iran amid the country's increasing hostilities with Israel.
 
In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin in Iran are required to remain in touch with the Embassy, avoid all unnecesary movements in Iran, follow Embassy social media pages for updates."
 
The Embassy also issued emergency contact details, which are as follows:
 
For call only
 
+98 9128109115

Also Read

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel-Iran Highlights: Israeli planes to be soon over Iran, says Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran, Iran flag

Much of Iran's nuclear programme intact despite Israeli strikes-for now

Shopping

Israel-Iran conflict may send prices higher, spark broader economic fallout

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Israel FM calls Jaishankar; EAM also speaks with Iran on latest situation

United Nations

Above-ground part of Iran's main nuclear site destroyed: UN nuclear chief

+98 9128109109
 
For WhatsApp
 
+98 901044557
+98 9015993320
 
+91 8086871709
 
Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036
Zahedan: +98 9396356649
 
Besides these contact details, the Embassy shared the link of a Telegram channel, urging Indian nationals to join it to receive updates on the situation. 
 
"Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran," the Embassy said.
 
  On Friday, Israel had launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complex. The strikes left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead. Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.  US President Donald Trump has expressed full support for Israel's actions while warning Iran that it can only avoid further destruction by agreeing to a new nuclear deal.
 
India has urged both countries to avoid any escalatory steps and said it was "deeply concerned" at the recent developments.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar discusses global rebalancing with Paris strategic community

Brown University, Israel, Palestine

India advises citizens in Palestine to stay vigilant, avoid movement

india uk fta free trade

FTA with India brings genuine' competitive advantage, UK Parliament told

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar

India distances itself from SCO statement on Israel-Iran conflict

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Tourist spots shut after Pahalgam attack to reopen in phases: LG Sinha

Topics : Iran israel Indian embassy Tehran BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon