Indian Embassy in Tehran issues advisory, contact details for nationals

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued emergency helpline numbers for nationals living in Iran amid the country's increasing hostilities with Israel.
In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin in Iran are required to remain in touch with the Embassy, avoid all unnecesary movements in Iran, follow Embassy social media pages for updates."
The Embassy also issued emergency contact details, which are as follows:
For call only
+98 9128109115
+98 9128109109
For WhatsApp
+98 901044557
+98 9015993320
+91 8086871709
Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036
Zahedan: +98 9396356649
Besides these contact details, the Embassy shared the link of a Telegram channel, urging Indian nationals to join it to receive updates on the situation.
"Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran," the Embassy said.
India has urged both countries to avoid any escalatory steps and said it was "deeply concerned" at the recent developments.