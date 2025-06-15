Home / World News / US 'could get involved' in Iran-Israel conflict, says President Trump

US 'could get involved' in Iran-Israel conflict, says President Trump

The US has jet fighters, ships and ground-based air-defense systems positioned near the warring countries to help counter any Iranian attack on American assets or people

Donald Trump, Trump
In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump said that many calls were taking place and that “we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran!” (Photo: PTI)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Wendy Benjaminson
  President Donald Trump said that it’s possible the US could become involved in the Israel-Iran conflict.
“It’s possible we could get involved,” Trump said in an interview with ABC News on Sunday. He noted that the US is “not at this moment involved.”  
The US has jet fighters, ships and ground-based air-defense systems positioned near the warring countries to help counter any Iranian attack on American assets or people. It has not yet openly assisted Israel in its strikes, but has helped the country defend itself. 
In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump said that many calls were taking place and that “we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran!”  
Referring to a phone call between Trump and Vladimir Putin on Saturday, the president told ABC he would be “open” to having the Russian president mediate the conflict.  
“He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it,” Trump said. 
Russia is a strategic ally of Iran. The two nations worked against the US in wars in Syria and Iraq.  
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

News highlights: PM Modi participates in business meeting in Cyprus to boost bilateral relations

Trump marks birthday with Army parade as 'No Kings' protests sweep US

Israel, Iran trade strikes for third day as nuclear talks called off

G7 leaders meet in Canada amid West Asia crisis, US tariff concerns

Taiwan adds China's Huawei, SMIC to export control list amid trade tensions

Topics :United StatesIsrael Iran ConflictWest Asia

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story