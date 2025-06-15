US 'could get involved' in Iran-Israel conflict, says President Trump

By Wendy Benjaminson

President Donald Trump said that it’s possible the US could become involved in the Israel-Iran conflict.

“It’s possible we could get involved,” Trump said in an interview with ABC News on Sunday. He noted that the US is “not at this moment involved.”

The US has jet fighters, ships and ground-based air-defense systems positioned near the warring countries to help counter any Iranian attack on American assets or people. It has not yet openly assisted Israel in its strikes, but has helped the country defend itself.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump said that many calls were taking place and that "we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran!"