Heat scorches Europe as southern Spain temp to reach 45 deg C this month

The mercury in Seville, in southern Spain, is forecast to peak near 45C (113F) later this month, data compiled by Bloomberg show

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
By Eamon Akil Farhat
Heat will persist across northern and western Europe in the coming weeks, with extreme temperatures on the Iberian peninsula by the end of June. 
 
The mercury in Seville, in southern Spain, is forecast to peak near 45C (113F) later this month, data compiled by Bloomberg show. In the nearer term, temperatures are set to hit 34C in Berlin and 27C in London next week, according to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model. 
The hot spell could induce power demand for cooling in countries that rely on air conditioning, like Spain and Portugal. The potential for drought is also increasing, posing issues for hydropower. Last summer, a life-threatening heat wave gripped the region, straining transportation networks and contributing to volatility in energy and commodities prices. 

“Temperatures are forecast to be unseasonably warm” during the next 6-10 days, Maxar Technologies Inc. said in a note. “This is especially so in southwest Scandinavia and the British Isles.”
Oslo could see temperatures of 30C this Thursday and Friday, some 6C above usual levels according to Maxar. Amsterdam and Paris are set to be warmer than usual during the weekend, while Rome will see slightly milder weather. 

German solar output is forecast to peak 39,076 megawatts on Tuesday, while dipping on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with a record of 40,919 megawatts reached May 28, data from the European Energy Exchange show.
In the UK, solar power will remain a major energy source during the warm spell, with generation set to reach 9,374 megawatts by 1pm on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.  






Topics :heatSpainEurope

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

