Heavy rain, flash floods claim 50 lives in Afghanistan's Ghor province

At least 50 people, including women and children, lost their lives in the Ghor province of Afghanistan following devastating floods in the region, Khaama Press News Agency reported on Saturday.

Local authorities in Ghor stated that due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the region on Friday, approximately 2,500 families, residential homes covering hundreds of hectares of agricultural land and orchards, and hundreds of bridges, culverts, and retaining walls in various areas of Ghor province have been destroyed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Thousands of livestock have perished, and tens of vehicles have been swept away by the floods.

Local officials in Ghor continue to state that, including the Ghor-Herat highway, transportation routes to most districts in this province have been blocked, Khaama Press reported.

Flash flooding has wreaked havoc in Baghlan province and several other provinces across Afghanistan. The rapid onset of floods, triggered by heavy rainfall, has resulted in significant loss of life and property damage in Baghlan and other areas.

Reports indicate that floods have destroyed homes and infrastructure, and transport routes have been blocked, leaving communities isolated and in urgent need of assistance, Khaama Press reported.

Local authorities, alongside national relief efforts, are mobilizing resources to provide aid to affected areas. However, challenges persist due to the scale and intensity of the flooding.

On May 16, Pope Francis urged the international community to help the flood victims in Afghanistan, Vatican News reported.

During the general audience, Pope Francis said he was praying for the victims, particularly the children and their families.

In the past few days, at least 300 people have been killed in flooding in 18 districts across at least three provinces in northern Afghanistan. According to the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), hundreds more have been injured, and it is believed that many people remain buried in the mud.