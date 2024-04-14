Home / World News / Heavy seasonal rains set off flash floods, killing 33 people in Afghanistan

Heavy seasonal rains set off flash floods, killing 33 people in Afghanistan

The weather department has warned that more rain is expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan's 34 provinces

Photo: ANI Twitter
AP Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 9:06 PM IST
Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 33 people and injured 27 others in three days, a Taliban spokesman said Sunday.

Abdullah Janan Saiq, the Taliban's spokesman for the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management, said Sunday that flash floods hit the capital, Kabul, and several other provinces across the country.

He added more than 600 houses were either partially or completely destroyed while around 200 livestock perished.

The flooding also damaged around 800 hectares of agricultural land, and more than 85 kilometres (53 miles) of roads, Saiq said.

Western Farah, Herat, southern Zabul and Kandahar are among the provinces that suffered the most damage, he added.

The weather department has warned that more rain is expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan's 34 provinces.

Topics :AfghanistanFloods

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

