Heavy storms in Vietnam kill 1 as Wipha weakens to tropical depression

A 59-year-old man was killed in Nghe An province when a tree fell on his house on Sunday before the storm made landfall, police said

Storm, Storm Lee
Flooding damaged hundreds of homes, destroyed crops and cut off remote communities, officials said. Photo: ANI twitter
AP Hanoi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Heavy storms in northern Vietnam left one person dead and another missing, police said Wednesday, as Wipha weakened from a tropical storm into a depression.

A 59-year-old man was killed in Nghe An province when a tree fell on his house on Sunday before the storm made landfall, police said.

Nghe An, which stretches from the coast to the mountainous Laos border, was among the areas hit hardest by heavy rain and floods. Another woman was swept away by floodwaters and remains missing. Four other people were injured.

Flooding damaged hundreds of homes, destroyed crops and cut off remote communities, officials said.

Nearly 400 households were evacuated from the province's landslide-prone areas, and several upland communities remain isolated without electricity or communication, officials said. Heavy rains triggered landslides that damaged roads, collapsed part of a school building and destroyed crops and forest.

The storm made landfall Tuesday morning with sustained winds of up to 102 kilometers per hour (63 mph) before weakening as it moved inland. It caused power outages, disrupted farming operations and forced temporary airport closures in northern provinces.

In neighbouring Thailand, heavy rain from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning triggered flooding in several northern provinces, swelling rivers and inundating homes. Authorities said more than 350 people were affected, though no casualties have been reported. They warned of possible flash floods and landslides.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

