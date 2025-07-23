Heavy storms in Vietnam kill 1 as Wipha weakens to tropical depression

Heavy storms in northern Vietnam left one person dead and another missing, police said Wednesday, as Wipha weakened from a tropical storm into a depression.

A 59-year-old man was killed in Nghe An province when a tree fell on his house on Sunday before the storm made landfall, police said.

Nghe An, which stretches from the coast to the mountainous Laos border, was among the areas hit hardest by heavy rain and floods. Another woman was swept away by floodwaters and remains missing. Four other people were injured.

Flooding damaged hundreds of homes, destroyed crops and cut off remote communities, officials said.