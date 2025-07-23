Home / World News / Grief, angst continue as toll in jet crash on school rises to 32 in B'desh

Grief, angst continue as toll in jet crash on school rises to 32 in B'desh

The F-7 BGI aircraft, a training fighter jet manufactured in China, experienced a mechanical fault moments after takeoff and crashed

jets, F-7 BGI aircraft, bangladesh aircraft
The F-7 BGI aircraft, a training fighter jet | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Dhaka
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Grief and angst continued to grip Bangladesh on Wednesday, two days after a jet crashed on a school building as the death toll climbed to 32 with most victims being children.

The F-7 BGI aircraft, a training fighter jet manufactured in China, experienced a mechanical fault moments after takeoff and crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday.

Thousands of students on Tuesday protested in Dhaka demanding accurate information on casualties and compensation for the families of those killed in the Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash into the school.

On Wednesday, as scores of others with burn wounds continued fighting for lives at different hospitals in the capital, authorities of the Milestone School, on which the jet had crashed, formed their own committee to ascertain the accurate death toll and number of their wounded students and teachers.

Doctors said a nine-year-old boy, identified only as Nafi, succumbed to his wounds overnight at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) raising the toll to 32 in the crash.

He survived for two days sustaining 95 per cent burns and breathed his last shortly after midnight, NIBPS surgeon Shawon Bin Rahman told reporters.

Several more people who received severe critical burn wounds are being treated at the hospital, he said.

According to media reports at least 69 people, mostly underage and teenage children, are receiving treatment at different government and private health facilities, including at Dhaka's combined military hospital (CMH).

Meanwhile, after daylong student protests on Tuesday where they claimed the interim government of Muhammad Yunus was concealing the actual casualty figures, Milestone School authorities on Wednesday formed a committee to find the accurate death toll and number of their wounded students and teachers.

Many students, teachers, staff, and guardians were affected by the incident. Many were injured and some lost their lives. The committee is formed in order to determine the actual number of dead, injured, and missing, and to prepare a list with their names and addresses, the school said in a notice.

Principal Mohammad Ziaul Alam is to chair the committee, which, the school said, would submit its report in the next three days.

The Bangladesh Air Force has already formed a high-level investigation committee to determine the cause of the accident.

Earlier on Tuesday, hundreds of students of the Milestone School and College, as well as from nearby schools, protested, demanding the accurate disclosure of the information about those killed, compensation for victims' families and the immediate discontinuation of outdated and unsafe training aircraft used by the Bangladesh Air Force.

The crash was one of the deadliest in Bangladesh's history.

In the last such aviation tragedy in 1984, a total of 49 people were killed when a passenger jet crashed as it attempted to land during a severe rainstorm at the Dhaka airport.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese PM Ishiba denies reports of resignation after poll setback

'Unacceptable': Replit CEO apologises after AI fakes data, deletes code

Pak govt secured $26.7 bn in loans in last financial year: Report

Japan's Ishiba to decide on resignation after studying US tariff deal

Indian student, 23, hospitalised after racist assault in Australia

Topics :Bangladeshair crashcrash

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story