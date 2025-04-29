Home / World News / Hezbollah chief asks govt to take action to end Israel's attacks on Lebanon

Hezbollah chief asks govt to take action to end Israel's attacks on Lebanon

Naim Kassem said in a televised speech that Hezbollah implemented the ceasefire deal that ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war in late November

Hezbollah flag
Kassem's comments came as the Israeli military said it carried out more than 50 strikes in Lebanon this month | Image: Shutterstock
AP Beirut
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 7:09 AM IST
The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group called on the government on Monday to work harder to end Israel's attacks in the country a day after an Israeli airstrike hit a suburb of Beirut.

Naim Kassem said in a televised speech that Hezbollah implemented the ceasefire deal that ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war in late November. But despite that, Israel is continuing with near-daily airstrikes.

Kassem's comments came as the Israeli military said it carried out more than 50 strikes in Lebanon this month saying they came after Hezbollah violated the US-brokered ceasefire.

On Sunday, Israeli warplanes struck Beirut's southern suburbs after issuing a warning about an hour earlier, marking the third Israeli strike on the area since a ceasefire took effect in late November. The Israeli military said it struck a precision-guided missiles facility.

"The resistance complied 100 per cent with the (ceasefire) deal and I tell state officials that it's your duty to guarantee protection," Kassem said, adding that Lebanese officials should contact sponsors of the ceasefire so that they pressure Israel to cease its attacks.

"Put pressure on America and make it understand that Lebanon cannot rise if the aggression doesn't stop," Kassem said, pointing to Lebanese officials. He added that the US has interests in Lebanon and "stability achieves these interests".

Kassem said the priority should be for an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, an end to Israeli strikes in the country and the release of Lebanese held in Israel since the war that ended on November 27.

Hezbollah began launching rockets, drones and missiles into Israel the day after the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel by its Hamas allies ignited the Israel-Hamas war. Palestinian militants killed about 1,200 people in Israel and abducted 251 others during the 2023 attack.

The Israel-Hezbollah conflict exploded into all-out war last September when Israel carried out waves of airstrikes and killed most of the militant group's senior leaders. The fighting killed over 4,000 people.

The Lebanese government said earlier this month that 190 people have been killed and 485 injured in Lebanon by Israeli strikes since the ceasefire took effect.

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

