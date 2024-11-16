Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Hezbollah considers peace proposal as efforts to end conflict intensify

Hezbollah considers peace proposal as efforts to end conflict intensify

The US-Israeli proposal aims for a 60-day peace and is being portrayed as the basis of a lasting ceasefire, according to the first Lebanese official

Hezbollah flag
The resolution stipulates that the only armed groups in the area south of Lebanon's Litani River should be the Lebanese army and UN peacekeeping forces, CNN reported | Image: Shutterstock
ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 8:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hezbollah is considering a US-Israeli ceasefire proposal as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in the Middle East intensify, CNN reported on Friday.

The US ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, presented the proposal to the Lebanese government on Thursday night (local time), CNN reported quoting a Lebanese official familiar with the discussions.

Authorities are "optimistic" that Hezbollah would agree to the terms of the agreement and they expect to submit an official response to the latest proposal next Monday, the official said.

"Diplomatic efforts are on fire now," the source told CNN. 

US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson outlined to Lebanon's Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri - who is close to Hezbollah - is the first to be submitted by the US and Israel since a temporary ceasefire was negotiated in late September. Those efforts were upended when Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a major bombing attack in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Another Lebanese official familiar with the discussions around the ceasefire told CNN that US President-elect Donald Trump has endorsed the ongoing negotiations, which have been spearheaded by the Biden administration's special envoy to Lebanon, Amos Hochstein.

More From This Section

Biden praises cooperation at meeting with S Korean, Japanese leaders

Trump's Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth was flagged as possible 'Insider Threat'

S Africa prez announces measures to address rise in food poisoning deaths

Myanmar airstrikes indiscriminately target civilians, say rights group

Trump builds White House staff with Cheung as communications director

The US-Israeli proposal aims for a 60-day peace and is being portrayed as the basis of a lasting ceasefire, according to the first Lebanese official, adding that terms lie within the parameters of UN Resolution 1701 which ended the Lebanon-Israel war of 2006.

The resolution stipulates that the only armed groups in the area south of Lebanon's Litani River should be the Lebanese army and UN peacekeeping forces, CNN reported.

"The points mainly focus on the mechanism of implementation and on the role of the Lebanese Armed Forces in implementing 1701in the south of the Litani River," the official said, adding that it also deals with smuggling routes through the country's international borders.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah claimed that it targeted what it identified as the Tel Haim military base in Tel Aviv, located approximately 120 kilometres from the Lebanon border, Al Jazeera reported.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, Hezbollah began launching rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. More than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Israeli strikes kill 11 as Lebanon cease-fire efforts appear to gain steam

Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah bases embedded in Beirut civilian area

Hezbollah claims missile attack on Israeli military base in Tel Aviv

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of war crimes, forced exile in Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes kill at least 12 Lebanese rescuers, 15 people in Syria

Topics :LebanonHezbollahisrael

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story