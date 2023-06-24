Home / World News / Himalayan Airlines resumes flight from Kathmandu to Beijing after 3 years

Himalayan Airlines resumes flight from Kathmandu to Beijing after 3 years

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
The Himalayan Airlines, a joint venture between Nepal and China, on Saturday resumed its direct flight between Kathmandu and Beijing after a three-year interval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official statement.

Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, Ambassador of Nepal to the People's Republic of China, flew to Beijing in the resumed first direct flight of the Himalayan Airlines, according to a press release issued by the Nepal Embassy in Beijing.

"We are pleased to announce that Himalaya Airlines (H9) is re-launching its flight operation between Kathmandu- Beijing- Kathmandu every Saturdays starting from June 24, 2023, which was on halt due to COVID-19 Pandemic, said the statement issued by issued by the Himalayan Airline.

In a statement, Nepal's Embassy in Beijing said: "The resumption of direct flight between Kathmandu and Beijing plays a significant role in promoting tourism, socio-economic and cultural relations between Nepal and China".

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

